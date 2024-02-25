NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $3.76 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $352.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00007309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,623,773 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,042,623,773 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.73353845 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $398,235,868.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.