Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 361 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $30,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average of $259.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

