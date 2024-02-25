Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 223,290 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,290 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,860,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSI opened at $330.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

