Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,703 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $355.03 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $357.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

