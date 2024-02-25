Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,436 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

