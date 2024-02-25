Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.69.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,253.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

