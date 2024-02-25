Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 154.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $31,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,172,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.