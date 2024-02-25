Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $35,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.91 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

