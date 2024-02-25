Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $31.66 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $31,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

