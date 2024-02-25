Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 113 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $928.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.92. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

