Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $36,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

