Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 129,291 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 129,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

