National Bank Financial Downgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

