MX TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $287.70 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 428,646,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,959,034 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

