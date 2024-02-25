Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 944 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,796. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

