Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $185.72. 3,433,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

