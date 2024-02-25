Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 81,261 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7,868.4% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 392,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 387,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. 179,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,385. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

