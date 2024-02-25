Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.76. 33,182,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,036,648. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

