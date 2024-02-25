Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.98.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

