MQS Management LLC Takes $993,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,022. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

