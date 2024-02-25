MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 108.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 429,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

