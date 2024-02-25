MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Westlake accounts for 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.23.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 503,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

