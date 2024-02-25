MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BCE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 3,049,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

