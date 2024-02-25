MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 3,057,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

