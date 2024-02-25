MQS Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 129,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

