MQS Management LLC Makes New $595,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

