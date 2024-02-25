MQS Management LLC Invests $836,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,136. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.