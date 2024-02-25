MQS Management LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 500,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

