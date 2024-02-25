MQS Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 142.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

GL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. 460,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.