MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NYT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,944. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.