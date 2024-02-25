MQS Management LLC Buys 16,696 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,664. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.