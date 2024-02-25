MQS Management LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.07. The company had a trading volume of 282,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,954. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $417.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

