Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 712 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.85. 1,817,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,871. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $242.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

