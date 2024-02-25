Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,331,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,001. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

