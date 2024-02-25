Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 195 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,618. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $377.97. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.96 and its 200 day moving average is $331.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

