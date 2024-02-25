Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 481 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tesla by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,841,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $231.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

