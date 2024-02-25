Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $721.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $641.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.