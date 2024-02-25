Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.71 or 0.00243106 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $104.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,710.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00519914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145243 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,402,472 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

