Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $83,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mobileye Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mobileye Global by 156.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

