Mizuho Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $84.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.19.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

