Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.35.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

