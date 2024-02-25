MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at about $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,802,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.