MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.120-6.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $742.0 million-$756.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.8 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.12-$6.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

