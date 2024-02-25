MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.12.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 318.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

