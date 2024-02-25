Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $62.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Methanex by 90.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.