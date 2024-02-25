Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $761,630.79

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and $761,630.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000688 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005368 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

