Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Cut by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $53,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $484.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.90 and its 200-day moving average is $343.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

