Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 10.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $484.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,374,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261,306. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $494.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,764 shares of company stock worth $414,647,143 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

