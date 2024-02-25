Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $484.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.02.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on META shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock valued at $414,647,143. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.