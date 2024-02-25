Merlin Capital Inc Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Merlin Capital Inc cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $15.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $928.50. The company had a trading volume of 686,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

